Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 488.8% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $52.06. 9,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,059. The company has a market cap of $312.33 million, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 52 week low of $44.64 and a 52 week high of $60.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.02.

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

