Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $610,000 Investment in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 181,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 83,892 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,009,000,000.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.24. 81,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,795. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.62. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $27.45 and a 52 week high of $38.78.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
