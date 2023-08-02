Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 744,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 173,864 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 434,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 162,814 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,541,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RQI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 374,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,304. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $16.19.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.