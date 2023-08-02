Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 22.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,858,000 after purchasing an additional 988,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 728.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,115,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,721,000 after buying an additional 980,562 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 348.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,028,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after buying an additional 798,994 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 28.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,588,000 after buying an additional 718,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $6,992,000.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VECO. Benchmark raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veeco Instruments Stock Up 1.9 %

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $52,301.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.70. The stock had a trading volume of 393,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,131. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $28.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 25.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.