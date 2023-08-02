Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,753 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 4.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 811,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,897,000 after buying an additional 32,429 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 439,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.46. 583,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,249. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NAPA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

