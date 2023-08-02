Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 482,279 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 3,435.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482,279 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.85% of Weis Markets worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 189.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 36.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Weis Markets

In other Weis Markets news, COO Kurt A. Schertle bought 2,000 shares of Weis Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.65 per share, with a total value of $119,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,850.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

WMK traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.30. 71,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,931. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.75. Weis Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.75 and a fifty-two week high of $95.57.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

