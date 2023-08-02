Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 225.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,199 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,259,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,823,000 after buying an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,548 shares in the last quarter.

DRH stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.37. 2,146,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

DRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 35 premium quality hotels with over 9,600 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

