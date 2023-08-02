Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,175 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EJUL. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $6,528,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 22,844 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EJUL traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,168. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $24.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

