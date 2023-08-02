Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Short Interest Down 8.4% in July

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the June 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 456,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Enfusion Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ENFN stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 171,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 271.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04. Enfusion has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $16.76.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Enfusion had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enfusion will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Tarek Hammoud sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $10,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $34,350.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 112,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Tarek Hammoud sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $10,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,022,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,903,699 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enfusion in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 1,435.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 713,201 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enfusion by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Enfusion by 33.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. 39.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Enfusion from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Enfusion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.