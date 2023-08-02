Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,880,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the June 30th total of 6,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EDR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,910. Endeavor Group has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $26.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 154,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $3,442,148.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,146. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $159,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,287.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 154,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $3,442,148.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 490,575 shares of company stock valued at $11,751,367. Company insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Endeavor Group by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,350,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,898 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Endeavor Group by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,414,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EDR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

