Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 457 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 70,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.12. The stock had a trading volume of 232,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,127. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.06. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $165.89 and a one year high of $245.22.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

