Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $261.13. 85,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,671. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.36 and a fifty-two week high of $262.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.15 and its 200-day moving average is $234.36.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.