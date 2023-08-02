Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 51,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 10,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $36.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,037,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,140. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $44.58. The company has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.27.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 295.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Read Our Latest Report on ENB

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.