Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Short Interest Update

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 235.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENTA has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ ENTA traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $18.64. The stock had a trading volume of 128,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,553. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $76.36. The stock has a market cap of $392.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.21.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.61% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.63) EPS. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.