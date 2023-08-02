EMCORE (EMKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. EMCORE has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a negative return on equity of 33.76%. On average, analysts expect EMCORE to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EMCORE stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.67. 16,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,507. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.34. EMCORE has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,199,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,589.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 700,594 shares of company stock worth $527,268 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in EMCORE during the first quarter valued at $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in EMCORE by 34.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in EMCORE during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCORE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.

