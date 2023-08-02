Ellevest Inc. Sells 268 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.2 %

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.00.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $295.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.38. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Profile



The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

