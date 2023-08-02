Ellevest Inc. Purchases 1,357 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Ciena by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,569,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Performance

Ciena stock opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average of $46.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Insider Activity

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,092. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $177,311.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,092,168.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,788. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

