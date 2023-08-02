Ellevest Inc. Has $334,000 Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $444,205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MetLife by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444,254 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $234,761,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in MetLife by 564.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,097,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in MetLife by 309.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.
MetLife Price Performance
MET stock opened at $62.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.58.
MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
MetLife Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 93.69%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on MET. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.
MetLife Company Profile
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
