Ellevest Inc. Has $334,000 Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $444,205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MetLife by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444,254 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $234,761,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in MetLife by 564.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,097,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in MetLife by 309.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock opened at $62.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.58.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MET. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

