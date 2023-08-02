Ellevest Inc. Has $259,000 Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 94.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 993 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,533,000 after acquiring an additional 47,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SBA Communications by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,189,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,689,000 after acquiring an additional 874,947 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,724,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,460,000 after acquiring an additional 194,859 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in SBA Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,316,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,968,000 after acquiring an additional 31,446 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,221,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,176,000 after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.56.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBAC stock opened at $228.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 0.52. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $214.51 and a 52-week high of $356.59.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 73.12%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

