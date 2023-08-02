Ellevest Inc. Grows Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $273.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.54. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $304.86. The company has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

