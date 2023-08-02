Ellevest Inc. Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL opened at $76.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $4,033,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,892,288.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,159,616 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

