Ellevest Inc. Buys 3,482 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 66,578 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

In other Ichor news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $154,677.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,948 shares in the company, valued at $723,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ichor Trading Down 0.6 %

ICHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ichor from $32.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.98.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Ichor had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $225.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Profile

(Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Articles

