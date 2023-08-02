Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.7 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.25.

Shares of CRWD opened at $165.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $205.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.12.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.