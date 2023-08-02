Ellevest Inc. Acquires 1,936 Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

GFS stock opened at $62.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.85. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.52 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GFS. Wedbush decreased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.94.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

