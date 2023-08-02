Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 4.3% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.12.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.03 on Tuesday, hitting $232.12. 1,843,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,157. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

