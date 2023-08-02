Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $453.09 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $469.87. The firm has a market cap of $430.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $449.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $408.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.45.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total transaction of $9,141,429.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,668,164 shares in the company, valued at $45,015,612,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total transaction of $9,141,429.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,668,164 shares in the company, valued at $45,015,612,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 568,254 shares of company stock worth $258,314,906. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.