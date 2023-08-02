Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.45.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $457.30. 1,017,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,855. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $469.87. The company has a market cap of $434.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total transaction of $9,141,429.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,668,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,015,612,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total transaction of $9,141,429.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,668,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,015,612,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,254 shares of company stock valued at $258,314,906 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

