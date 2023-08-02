EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHTW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the June 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I stock remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter worth about $9,920,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,176,000.

About EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Corporation I offers effecting a merger, stock capital exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and retail industry. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

