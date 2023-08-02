Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY23 guidance at $2.30-2.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.30-$2.50 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.84 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.01. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Insider Activity at Edgewell Personal Care

In other news, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $188,287.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,175.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $188,287.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,175.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPC. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 314.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 29.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Get Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.