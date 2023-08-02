Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ECL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.29.

NYSE ECL traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.22. 222,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $191.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.37.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

