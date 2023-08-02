Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s previous close.

ECL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.79.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ECL opened at $185.17 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $191.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.37. The company has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,474,245,000 after purchasing an additional 184,651,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after buying an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.