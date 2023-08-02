Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $18,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 25,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $185.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $191.41.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ECL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

