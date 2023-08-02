Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0342 per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CEV stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 18,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,511. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $11.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 121,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

