EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $158.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EGP

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 1.2 %

Insider Activity at EastGroup Properties

EGP traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.64. 228,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.98. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $137.47 and a 52 week high of $188.85.

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,603,000 after buying an additional 42,044 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.