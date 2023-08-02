Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.34% from the stock’s current price.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 580,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -45.77 and a beta of 0.75. Eastern Bankshares has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $21.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 28.8% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

