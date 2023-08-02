EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Trims Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 2.3% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Linde by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

Linde Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LIN traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $388.64. 1,447,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,046. The firm has a market cap of $190.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $393.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $371.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.94.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

