EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 450 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 142,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,842,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,740. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $94.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 60.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,875.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,106 shares of company stock worth $4,590,718. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

