EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $344,000 Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $823,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 3,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,582 shares of company stock valued at $16,489,213. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.23.

MMC stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,644,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.11 and a 1 year high of $194.16. The company has a market capitalization of $93.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.52.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

