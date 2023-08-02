EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FI. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.9% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FI shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.71.

NYSE:FI traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.97. 2,061,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,521,128. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.47. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $130.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,250 shares of company stock worth $2,752,020. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

