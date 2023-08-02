EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $26.31 Million Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land accounts for approximately 6.2% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC owned 0.20% of Texas Pacific Land worth $26,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land stock traded down $20.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,485.87. 22,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,930. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,375.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,596.29. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $1,266.21 and a twelve month high of $2,739.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.82.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $11.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.21 by ($1.97). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.28% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The firm had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.54 million. Analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 46.83 EPS for the current year.

TPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,378.00 to $1,371.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

