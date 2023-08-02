EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total value of $1,616,414.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,532,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total transaction of $1,616,414.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,532,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,069 shares of company stock worth $23,832,502 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $323.95. 1,346,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,302. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $358.07. The stock has a market cap of $113.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.09, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $326.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.45.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

