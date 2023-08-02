EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Acquires 980 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises approximately 1.6% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in CME Group by 363.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,500 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,220,000 after purchasing an additional 916,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,293,000 after purchasing an additional 774,832 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.83. 1,162,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,027. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.15. The company has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $209.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.70.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

