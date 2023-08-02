Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EGBN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $51.96. The company has a market cap of $847.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In related news, EVP Paul Saltzman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Saltzman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,672.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan G. Riel acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 295,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,513.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,924 shares of company stock valued at $86,679. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

