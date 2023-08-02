E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Short Interest Update

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the June 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

E-Home Household Service Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EJH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,148,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,385. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. E-Home Household Service has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $79.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.

Get E-Home Household Service alerts:

Institutional Trading of E-Home Household Service

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in E-Home Household Service by 39.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 333,332 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in E-Home Household Service in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in E-Home Household Service by 329.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 292,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 224,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in E-Home Household Service in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

E-Home Household Service Company Profile

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated household service company in People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; sale of smart home supplementary merchandise; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services and smart community services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for E-Home Household Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-Home Household Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.