Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.03-1.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.475-1.490 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. Dynatrace also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.03-$1.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.05.

Shares of DT opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.62. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.14, a P/E/G ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.51 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $808,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 191,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $808,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 191,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 30,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $1,591,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,014,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,523,714.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,207,407 shares of company stock worth $943,913,963. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 14,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

