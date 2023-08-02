Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.03-1.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.475-1.490 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. Dynatrace also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.03-$1.06 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.05.

Dynatrace Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of DT opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.62. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.14, a P/E/G ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.51 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $808,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 191,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $808,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 191,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 30,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $1,591,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,014,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,523,714.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,207,407 shares of company stock worth $943,913,963. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 14,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

