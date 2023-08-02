Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.05.

NYSE:DT opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 149.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average of $45.62.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $808,625.68. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 191,115 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $808,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 191,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,093,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,207,407 shares of company stock worth $943,913,963 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

