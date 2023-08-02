Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Up 9.9% in July

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,440,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the June 30th total of 7,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Dynatrace stock traded down $7.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.85. 13,089,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,952. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.32, a PEG ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.62.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.51 million. Analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $224,284.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $224,284.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $925,854,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,668,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,004,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,207,407 shares of company stock worth $943,913,963 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 0.6% during the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Dynatrace by 1.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DT shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.05.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

