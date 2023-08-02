DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.40-$3.50 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.7 %

DD traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.52. 468,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

