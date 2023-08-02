Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG) Declares GBX 3.20 Dividend

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 280.56 ($3.60) on Wednesday. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 250.75 ($3.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 309.52 ($3.97). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 286.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 292.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £415.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14,200.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Company Profile

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

