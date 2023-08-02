Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,363,000 after purchasing an additional 58,340 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.15. 2,407,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,444. The firm has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.53.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

